Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $8,422,590.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NOW opened at $530.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.76 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.89 and its 200-day moving average is $522.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

