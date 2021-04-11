Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $315,611.48 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMCI opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $40.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

