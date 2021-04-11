Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 630.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 809.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Insmed by 65.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

