Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 305.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN opened at $8.77 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

