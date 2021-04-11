International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. International Paper reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $206,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 1,610,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,586. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

