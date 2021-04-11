inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $10.90 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of 545.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

