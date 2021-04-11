Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

VTA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $11.56.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $157,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 170,915 shares of company stock worth $1,878,591 in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

