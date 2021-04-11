Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

