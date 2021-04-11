Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Investar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Investar has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

