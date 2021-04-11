InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $279,698.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 77.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 798,135,008 coins and its circulating supply is 117,507,502 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

