Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

