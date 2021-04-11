Investors Purchase Large Volume of Heritage-Crystal Clean Put Options (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,140 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68,900% compared to the average volume of 6 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

HCCI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.18 million, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

