iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $322.83

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.83 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 232,332 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £319.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

In other iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

