IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $480.26 million and $37.38 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

