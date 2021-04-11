iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. 8,717,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,329,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

