iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

