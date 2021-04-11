iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.