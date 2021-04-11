iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYF opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

