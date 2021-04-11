iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DVY opened at $115.63 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

