iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.29 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.74.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.