iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.74.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

