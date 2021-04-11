iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

