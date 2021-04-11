iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,406,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.