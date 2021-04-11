iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.