iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.77. 1,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,237,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.