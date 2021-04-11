Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Iteris worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Iteris by 97.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Iteris by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.16 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

