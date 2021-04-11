Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $660.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

