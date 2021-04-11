Jane Street Group LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RECS opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

