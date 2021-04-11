Jane Street Group LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS LQDI opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

