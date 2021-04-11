Jane Street Group LLC Invests $306,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

