Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.80% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

