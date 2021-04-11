Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,155.65 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.