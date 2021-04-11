Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 704.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.40. 328,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

