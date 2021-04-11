Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $41.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

BAC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

