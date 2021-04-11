Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMN. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.