JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $39.82. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 34,010 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,701,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,579,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.