JMP Securities Downgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Market Perform

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

