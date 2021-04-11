JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 31,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 663,650 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.