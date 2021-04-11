Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.76 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

