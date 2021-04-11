Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.