JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €92.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

