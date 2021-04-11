JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 346,801 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,801 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of People’s United Financial worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 602,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

