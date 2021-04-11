JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE opened at $42.38 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

