JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.44 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

