JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

