JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

