JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Shares of IMO opened at C$30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

