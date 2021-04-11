JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

