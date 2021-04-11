JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,942 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,416 shares of company stock worth $28,668,414 over the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXG stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $159.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

