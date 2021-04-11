Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

